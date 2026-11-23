MONTREAL – The Canadiens will don their Hometown Remix jerseys on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
First meeting of the season between Habs and Kings
MONTREAL – The Canadiens will don their Hometown Remix jerseys on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 23 vs. LAK:
Feb. 24 @ LAK:
BY THE NUMBERS: KINGS-HABS
Here’s how both team match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.