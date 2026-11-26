MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens’ 45th annual blood drive in partnership with Héma-Québec is slated for Monday, January 11, 2027, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This year, 900 donors are expected to roll up their sleeves at the Bell Centre to take part in the largest single-day blood drive in the province.

Throughout the day, members of the Canadiens organization, including Canadiens Alumni, mascots, management, coaches, and current players will be on hand to thank donors for their generosity.

Launched in 1981 by Canadiens Hall-of-Famer Jean Beliveau and former Montreal Forum announcer Claude Mouton, the blood drive has helped generate 39,780 blood donations since its inception. One donation can save up to three lives and Héma-Québec requires 1,000 donations every day in order to meet the needs of hospitals across the province.

Those wishing to donate are invited to make an appointment by visiting hemaquebec.ca/en/book-appointment/canadiens or by calling 1-800-343-7264. Reserving your time slot in advance is strongly recommended in order to allow for better management of visitors and to reduce wait times, which will result in a faster screening and donation process. However, walk-ins will also be accommodated on the day of the event, if space allows.

Most adults in good health can give blood and help save up to three lives. Before registering or attending a blood drive, it is important for donors to first verify whether they meet all eligibility criteria by consulting the “Who can donate blood?” section on Héma-Québec’s website or by contacting customer service at 1-800-847-2525.