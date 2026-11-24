BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a full practice at the CN Sports Complex before flying out to the US on Tuesday.

Ivan Demidov skated on his own and stayed for a few minutes with the main group before leaving the ice. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Demidov could join the team at some point on their upcoming road trip but will not be on the plane when the team heads to Colorado this afternoon. The 20-year-old forward hasn’t played a game since October 3 and has been sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings featured in today’s practice. Brett Berard and David Reinbacher took part in the session after being recalled from the Laval Rocket earlier in the day.