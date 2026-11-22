MONTREAL – The year is 2023.

Florian Xhekaj is, at the time, 19 and a member of the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs.

On December 15, the Bulldogs host the Barrie Colts and a teddy bear toss, a popular community initiative among junior and minor-league hockey teams where fans throw teddy bears and other toys on the ice once the home team scores its first goal.

The puck drops, and a few minutes later, Xhekaj scores the game-opening goal. Naturally, fans take that as their cue to start the toss, so they do.

The problem? The goal was called back due to goaltender interference.

“It's actually a funny story. [...] The whole building starts throwing bears and all the stuffed animals on the ice, and then the goal got waved back. They handed all the teddy bears back in the crowd. [...] And then we scored a [few minutes] later. And they threw it again,” a grinning Xhekaj recalled.

His next teddy bear toss experience came at the pro level with the Laval Rocket, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this season and will be hoping to mark this historic campaign in a big way by bringing the toss to the Bell Centre on November 22 against the Calgary Wranglers, the AHL affiliate of the Flames.

“It's going to be insane. [...] It's going to be wild. It's going to be a great experience for everyone in the crowd, and the players are going to think it's awesome too,” Xhekaj expressed.

More than just a game, the event will unify thousands of fans who will have the opportunity to make a real difference.

Each teddy bear tossed onto the ice will contribute to supporting organizations that help families and children in need. For this special edition, the Rocket will have the support of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal and the Service de police de Laval, who will join forces with the Canadiens to promote this important initiative.

“I think it's easy for people to look at it and just see the on-ice stuff and kind of the fun aspect of it, but I think there is a serious [side too],” said Jacob Fowler, who experienced the event last season in Laval. “It goes to a great cause; I think there's a lot of support that goes into it. The more [teddy bears], the better.”

The Rocket have already made history by setting a new team record for attendance by selling out the Bell Centre on Sunday.

And you know what would be the cherry on top of the sundae? Breaking the franchise record for teddy bears tossed in 2024-25, when 12,547 toys were collected at Place Bell.

With the holiday season upon us, fans attending the game this weekend will have a chance to make a difference in the lives of families in need, and that’s really what it’s all about.