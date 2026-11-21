LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC

This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.