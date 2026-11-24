BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that forward Brett Berard and defenseman David Reinbacher have been recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Both players return to the big Club after being loaned to the Rocket on Sunday. They will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Colorado, Las Vegas and Utah.

Berard appeared in three games with the Habs after being recalled on Nov. 16, registering one assist and averaging 7:18 of ice time per contest, while also making his Canadiens debut during that span.

For his part, Reinbacher suited up once for Montreal after being recalled on Nov. 15, recording two shots on goal and 10:50 of ice time in Saturday’s game against the Flyers.