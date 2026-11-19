RALEIGH – The Canadiens will wrap up their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Hurricanes.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
The Habs are back in action less than 24 hours later to take on the Canes
RALEIGH – The Canadiens will wrap up their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Hurricanes.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 6 vs. CAR: 6-4 CAR
Nov. 19 @ CAR:
Jan. 26 vs. CAR:
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANES
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.