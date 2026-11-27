MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens’ third special 50/50 raffle of the season will take place on Saturday, December 5, to benefit St. Michael’s Mission to help support the city’s most vulnerable individuals.

Tickets for the draw can be purchased now at canadiens.com/raffle.

Established in 1927, St. Michael’s Mission is a community organization, located across the street from the Bell Centre, which provides holistic services to individuals in need, including those experiencing homelessness, food and financial insecurity, physical and psychological health conditions, and/or addiction. St. Michael’s Mission offers daily services, from distributing between 200-300 hot, nutritious meals per day and providing access to showers, hygiene products, and clean clothes, to providing psychosocial accompaniment and social reintegration programs, such as assistance finding housing, pre-employment programs and support navigating public services.

In addition to the 50/50 raffle, the Canadiens are also working with St. Michael’s Mission to organize a winter coat and boot drive prior to the game on December 5. New or lightly-used winter gear can be dropped off in Canadiens Plaza on the east side of the Bell Centre from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ahead of puck drop against the Florida Panthers that afternoon. All items collected will be redistributed to clients of St. Michael’s Misson. Fans who donate to the coat and boot drive will be eligible to win one of 10 $50 gift cards from Tricolore Sports, which can be redeemed online or in-store at any Tricolore Sports location.

This will mark the second time the Canadiens will be hosting a special raffle and coat and boot drive with a local organization that works to combat homelessness, having previously partnered with Old Brewery Mission on a similar initiative in 2025 that raised nearly $200,000 for the cause in addition to collecting over 150 coats and boots for their clients.

“The Montreal Canadiens are proud to be working with St. Michael’s Mission on this pair of major initiatives which will have an important impact on the lives of Montrealers in need. Addressing homelessness is a key priority, and we remain committed to supporting organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those facing difficult circumstances in our community,” said Groupe CH President, Sports and Entertainment, France Margaret Bélanger.

St. Michael’s Mission also offers monthly programs, including a food bank program, a mobile clinic to offer on-site primary care, and access to legal services.

"Our collaboration with the Canadiens, who are our next-door neighbors, is an exciting opportunity to make a direct impact in supporting the most vulnerable members of our shared community." said Andrew Marrocco, Executive Director of St. Michael's Mission. "Going into the winter months is a critical period for those living unsheltered and donations of boots and coats will help us enormously in meeting the essential needs of our guests. Making sure that someone is well-clothed and well-fed is an essential first step to building trusting relationships that allow us to accompany our community members to stability and wellbeing. From everyone here at the Mission, we thank you for supporting our work."

For more information about the team’s special 50/50 raffle initiatives or to submit a Quebec organization for consideration to become a beneficiary of a future raffle, visit canadiens.com/special5050.