RALEIGH – Lane Hutson played the hero twice on Thursday, scoring both goals to lead the Canadiens to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

With Montreal trailing and just five minutes remaining in regulation, Hutson wired a picture-perfect shot past the Carolina netminder to force overtime. The defenseman then needed just 38 seconds of extra time to complete the comeback and secure the win.

At the other end of the ice, Jakub Dobes delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, turning aside 26 of 27 shots, including a clutch diving stop late in the third period.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster