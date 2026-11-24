MONTREAL – The Canadiens came up short against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, dropping a 2-1 decision at the Bell Centre.

Making his Canadiens debut after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night, Dylan Larkin picked up an assist on Montreal’s lone goal, scored by Alex Newhook.

Jakub Dobes turned aside 21 shots in the loss

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Dylan Larkin’s Habs debut

The Montreal faithful showered Larkin with multiple ovations on Monday, starting in warmups and then once more when the newest Hab was announced in the starting lineup.