LAS VEGAS – The Canadiens are still looking for the first win of their road trip after dropping a 6-2 decision to the Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

It was a one-goal game towards the end of both the first and second periods, but Vegas ran away with it midway through the third with a pair of tallies and never looked back.

Juraj Slafkovsky netted his third of the season in the first period, while Nick Suzuki entered double digits in the goals column with his 10th of 2026-27 late in the middle frame.

Jakub Dobes made 14 saves in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster