MTL@VAN: Game recap

VANCOUVER – Ivan Demidov registered his first career three-point game in the Canadiens 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Down 2-1 heading into the third, the Canadiens turned it on when it mattered most. Mike Matheson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Demidov all found the back of the net to give Montreal a 4-2 lead — one they wouldn’t relinquish.

Nick Suzuki scored the other goal for the Habs, while Demidov added two assists to bring his season point total to nine. The 19-year-old now sits atop the NHL’s rookie scoring race.

Jakub Dobes stopped 28 shots to stay perfect on the season, improving to 5-0-0.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

