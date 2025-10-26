MTL@VAN: Game recap

Demidov’s three-point night leads Canadiens to win over Canucks

20251025_MTLVAN_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

VANCOUVER – Ivan Demidov registered his first career three-point game in the Canadiens 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Down 2-1 heading into the third, the Canadiens turned it on when it mattered most. Mike Matheson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Demidov all found the back of the net to give Montreal a 4-2 lead — one they wouldn’t relinquish.

Nick Suzuki scored the other goal for the Habs, while Demidov added two assists to bring his season point total to nine. The 19-year-old now sits atop the NHL’s rookie scoring race.

Jakub Dobes stopped 28 shots to stay perfect on the season, improving to 5-0-0.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 15:03 [1]-2 Suzuki (Demidov, Slafkovsky) – PPG

MTL@VAN: Suzuki scores PPG against Kevin Lankinen

P3 01:50 [2]-2 Slafkovsky (Demidov, Hutson) – PPG

MTL@VAN: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Kevin Lankinen

P3 08:19 [3]-2 Matheson (Carrier, Bolduc)

MTL@VAN: Matheson scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

P3 11:09 [4]-2 Demidov (Carrier, Kapanen)

MTL@VAN: Demidov scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

Vancouver goals

P1 04:42 0-[1] E. Pettersson (Hronek, Garland)

P2 06:43 0-[2] Debrusk (Hughes, E. Pettersson) – PPG

P3 16:13 4-[3] Garland (E. Pettersson, Hughes)

What’s next

The Canadiens cap off their four-game road trip in Seattle on Tuesday. Game time is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Related Content

Postgame @ VAN: St-Louis

News Feed

Patrik Laine out 3-4 months

MTL@VAN: What you need to know

MTL@EDM: Game recap

MTL@EDM: What you need to know

MTL@CGY: Game recap

MTL@CGY: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 21

Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo recalled from Laval Rocket

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 20

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 18

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

METAL! announces appearances at all Saturday home games

NSH@MTL: Game recap