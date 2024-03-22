MTL@VAN: Game recap

Canucks open three-goal lead, cruise past Canadiens in Vancouver

By Montreal Canadiens
VANCOUVER – The Canadiens offense stalled in a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Nikita Zadorov (2) and Conor Garland sent the Canucks in front by three nearing the end of the middle frame, but Juraj Slafkovsky kept the Habs afloat with a last-minute goal in the second period, cutting the deficit to two ahead of the final stanza.

The 19-year-old registered his 38th point of the season on the play and is now just one shy of tying Mario Tremblay for the most points by a teenager in a single season in franchise history. With the tally, Slafkovsky also extended his point streak to six games.

Little changed from there, however. Montreal generated few high danger scoring chances, and saw the clock run out with the scoreboard reading 4-1in favor of the home side.

Thursday marked the Canadiens' fourth straight loss.

Roster

Montreal goal

P1 19:07 [1]-3 Slafkovsky (Caufield)

Juraj Slafkovsky tips it in

Vancouver goals

P1 15:38 0-[1] Zadorov (Mikheyev, Lindholm)

P1 19:33 0-[2] Zadorov (Mikheyev, Lafferty)

P2 18:14 0-[3] Garland (Blueger)

P3 11:44 1-[4] Aman (Myers, Podkolzin)

What’s next

The Habs take their services south of the border to Seattle for a battle with the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Game time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

