MTL@VAN: Game recap

Canadiens top line carries them to victory in Vancouver

By Montreal Canadiens
VANCOUVER – Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki combined for seven points as the Canadiens dismissed the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Caufield and Suzuki each found the back of the net and notched an assist, while Slafkovsky scored and added a pair of helpers.

Samuel Montembeault posted 28 saves and collected his fifth win in his last six starts.

Montreal is 1-1-1 on their four-game road trip and, as of Wednesday morning, trails the final Eastern Conference wild card spot by two points.

Montreal goals

P1 01:06 [1]-0 Suzuki (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

P1 08:34 [2]-0 Slafkovsky (Unassisted)

P2 08:59 [3]-0 Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

P3 19:44 [4]-2 Matheson (Unassisted) - EN

P3 04:05 3-[1] Hronek (Pettersson)

P3 11:08 3-[2] Pettersson (Hronek, Garland) – PPG

The Canadiens coast down the shoreline to Seattle where they close out their four-game road trip against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

