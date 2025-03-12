MTL@VAN: Game recap

VANCOUVER – Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki combined for seven points as the Canadiens dismissed the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Caufield and Suzuki each found the back of the net and notched an assist, while Slafkovsky scored and added a pair of helpers.

Samuel Montembeault posted 28 saves and collected his fifth win in his last six starts.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal is 1-1-1 on their four-game road trip and, as of Wednesday morning, trails the final Eastern Conference wild card spot by two points.