MTL@TOR: What you need to know | Preseason

Labeling the Canadiens' preseason as "mistake-free" might be a bit of a stretch, but the scorelines suggest otherwise. Through two exhibition games, Habs goaltenders have yet to concede a goal. Montreal shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Monday, followed by a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils the next night. If there’s one area the Habs are looking clean up, it’s the power play. Despite eight opportunities, the Canadiens have yet to convert on the man advantage. But no need to fret—after all, this is what the preseason is for!

The same holds true for the Maple Leafs who are still chasing for their first win of the exhibition schedule. The Buds dropped both of their matchups against provincial rival, the Ottawa Senators. Former Hab Max Pacioretty—currently on a professional tryout—scored twice for Toronto in Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to Ottawa, and Alex Steeves netted the Leafs’ lone goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat.

LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCED THIS MORNING

Thursday’s lineup will become clearer when the game group hits the ice for morning skate at the CN Sports Complex around 10:30 a.m. ET. Head coach Martin St-Louis is also expected to address the media in Brossard ahead of the team’s departure for Toronto.

Alex Barré-Boulet, Emil Heineman, Oliver Kapanen stood out as the Canadiens’ best line against the Flyers on Monday, with Lane Hutson making noise of his own in the victory. Don’t be surprised to see any of those names on the roster for tonight’s matchup in the Six!

