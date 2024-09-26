Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 26

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a brief morning skate at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for Thursday’s preseason game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Canadiens sending some NHL experience, young defense group to Toronto
Forwards
51 Heineman
28 Dvorak
15 Newhook
89 Roy
91 Kapanen
40 Armia
27 Barré-Boulet
62 Beck
86 Kidney
88 Tuch
74 Gignac
55 Pezzetta
Defensemen
48 Hutson
52 Barron
47 Struble
64 Reinbacher
72 Xhekaj
42 Engström
Goalies
75 Dobeš
95 Hughes
Brandon Gignac and Riley Kidney will see game action for the first time this preseason. The rest of the lineup is set to make their second appearances of the exhibition schedule.
Earlier this week, Alex Barré-Boulet, Emil Heineman, Michael Pezzetta (2) and Luke Tuch each found the back of the net against the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. Between the pipes, Jakub Dobes and Connor Hughes were perfect in their split-duty appearances.
The team also provided an update defenseman on Kaiden Guhle on Thursday. The 22-year-old has resumed skating on his own and is being evaluated on a daily basis following an appendectomy last week.
Group A skated ahead of the 20 players headed to Toronto. Here are the players who were on the ice:
Forwards: Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Laurent Dauphin, Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki
Defensemen: Logan Mailloux, Mike Matheson, David Savard, William Trudeau
Goalies: Samuel Montembeault, Cayden Primeau
Group B is scheduled to practice at 10:45 a.m.
Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Habs fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or RDS.