Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 26

Canadiens sending some NHL experience, young defense group to Toronto

20240926_Morningskate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a brief morning skate at the CN Sports Complex ahead of their departure for Thursday’s preseason game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

Forwards

51 Heineman

28 Dvorak

15 Newhook

89 Roy

91 Kapanen

40 Armia

27 Barré-Boulet

62 Beck

86 Kidney

88 Tuch

74 Gignac 

55 Pezzetta 

Defensemen

48 Hutson

52 Barron

47 Struble

64 Reinbacher

72 Xhekaj

42 Engström

Goalies

75 Dobeš

95 Hughes

Brandon Gignac and Riley Kidney will see game action for the first time this preseason. The rest of the lineup is set to make their second appearances of the exhibition schedule.

Earlier this week, Alex Barré-Boulet, Emil Heineman, Michael Pezzetta (2) and Luke Tuch each found the back of the net against the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils. Between the pipes, Jakub Dobes and Connor Hughes were perfect in their split-duty appearances.

The team also provided an update defenseman on Kaiden Guhle on Thursday. The 22-year-old has resumed skating on his own and is being evaluated on a daily basis following an appendectomy last week.

Group A skated ahead of the 20 players headed to Toronto. Here are the players who were on the ice:

Forwards: Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Laurent Dauphin, Brendan Gallagher, Patrik Laine, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki

Defensemen: Logan Mailloux, Mike Matheson, David Savard, William Trudeau

Goalies: Samuel Montembeault, Cayden Primeau

Group B is scheduled to practice at 10:45 a.m.

Puck drop at Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Habs fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or RDS.

Related Content

MTL@TOR: What you need to know | Preseason

2024 Canadiens Training Camp

News Feed

MTL@TOR: What you need to know | Preseason

NJD@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 24 

NJD@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason 

PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 23

PHI@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

Updates from training camp – Sept. 22 

Team 1 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 2 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 1 vs. Team 2: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises over $829,000 for the Foundation

Chris Wideman announces retirement

Molson: 'They're building something great and it’s going to be fun for many years'

2024 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable