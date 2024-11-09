MTL@TOR: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

When it rains, it pours, and the Canadiens are caught in a storm that refuses to let up. Jake Evans called Thursday’s setback in New Jersey the team’s “most complete game” this season, and head coach Martin St-Louis agreed. Nonetheless, the rain continued, extending Montreal’s losing streak to five games ahead of their departure for Toronto, where they hope to see clearer skies. For what’s it worth, the Habs took down the Leafs in their season opener exactly one month ago, thanks in large part to Samuel Montembeault’s 48-save shutout. Tonight, the Canadiens look to channel that memory, return to the win column and take a 2-0 season series lead over their divisional rivals.

Toronto (8-5-2) has teeter tottered through the season, rocking back-and-forth between winning streaks and consecutive losses. Right now, though, the Leafs are on the upper end of the seesaw, coming off back-to-back victories against the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings. The Buds’ biggest strides this year have come on defense. Through the first month-plus of the 2024-25 calendar, the Leafs rank sixth in goals against per game, a 14-spot jump from last season. Toronto’s penalty kill has also seen a major boost, up 15 spots from 2023-24. With momentum on their side, the Leafs aim to keep rolling—but they’ll have to do so without Auston Matthews, who was placed on injured reserve Friday and won’t be available for tonight’s matchup.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 9 vs. TOR: 1-0 MTL

Nov. 9 @ TOR:

Jan. 18 vs. TOR:

Apr. 12 @ TOR:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Brendan Gallagher can’t stop scoring. He’s on a 35-goal pace right now, and while it might be a stretch to expect that to hold, the 32-year-old is a threat every time he touches the ice these days. With goals in three of his last four games, and four of his last six, the Canadiens alternate captain looks to add on Saturday to his 22 points in 44 career games against Toronto.

Nick Suzuki continues to search for point No. 300 of his career. Back in his home province of Ontario, the Canadiens captain is poised to put on a show in front of family and friends at Scotiabank Arena.

On the other side, William Nylander is showing his worth in year one of the eight-year, $92 million contract he signed last January. The Swede is tied with Cole Caufield and Nico Hischier for the second-most goals in the NHL this season and has filled the net five times in his last six appearances.