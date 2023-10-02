News Feed

Canadiens place Andersson and Maillet on waivers

Canadiens announce roster moves at training camp

TOR@MTL: Game Recap

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

Canadiens place Beaudin, Condotta, Keeper, and Stephens on waivers

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 30 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 30

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

Catching up with… Jared Davidson

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

The Habs preseason continues on the road in Toronto on Monday

SkippreviewEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens travel to Toronto for the team's penultimate game of the preseason against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:

  1. The Habs dropped a 3-1 decision to the Leafs on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Kaiden Guhle was the lone goalscorer for the home side, finding the back of the net near the end of the contest. Johnathan Kovacevic and Alex Newhook were credited with assists on the play. Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes made a combined 19 saves on the night. On Monday, the Canadiens hit the road for the first time in the preseason looking for revenge on the Orginal Six opponent.

TOR@MTL: Guhle nets short-handed goal

  1. Saturday marked the Leafs' third consecutive win after dropping a pair of games against the Ottawa Senators to open the preseason calendar. Toronto will look to stretch the streak to four on Monday in front of their home crowd when the longtime rivals meet at Scotiabank Arena.
  1. The Canadiens made a wave of roster moves over the weekend. Ahead of Saturday’s game, the team announced that Joshua Roy and Filip Mesar, among others will report to the Laval Rocket. Following the contest, William Trudeau and three others were also loaned to the Club’s AHL affiliate. Owen Beck and David Reinbache were assigned to the Peterborough Petes and HC Kloten, respectively. As of Monday morning, 31 players - including injured Christian Dvorak, Carey Price and Chris Wideman - remain at the Canadiens’ training camp.
  2. Don’t forget: The new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre last Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. Four early bird prizes remain. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visiten.5050.canadiens.com.
  1. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on Sportsnet and RDS on television or listen in on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm on the radio. Enjoy the game! Bon match!