MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens travel to Toronto for the team's penultimate game of the preseason against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.
Here’s everything you need to know heading into the game:
- The Habs dropped a 3-1 decision to the Leafs on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Kaiden Guhle was the lone goalscorer for the home side, finding the back of the net near the end of the contest. Johnathan Kovacevic and Alex Newhook were credited with assists on the play. Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes made a combined 19 saves on the night. On Monday, the Canadiens hit the road for the first time in the preseason looking for revenge on the Orginal Six opponent.