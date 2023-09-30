Canadiens make roster moves at training camp

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced the following roster moves at training camp before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Twenty-five players will join the Laval Rocket training camp, which opens on Monday, October 2. Among them, there are 14 forwards (Gabriel Bourque, Jared Davidson, Isaac Dufort, Brandon Gignac, Nathan Légaré, Riley McKay, Filip Mesar, Jan Mysak, Jakov Novak, Joshua Roy, Xavier Simoneau, Ty Smilanic, Alex-Olivier Voyer and Nolan Yaremko), eight defensemen (Tobie Bisson, Stanislav Demin, Olivier Galipeau, Noah Laaouan, Christopher Ortiz, John Parker-Jones, Jayden Struble and Miguël Tourigny), and three goaltenders (Zachary Émond, Strauss Mann et Joe Vrbetic).

Four players were placed on waivers this afternoon for the purpose of being loaned to Laval: forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens, as well as defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper.

In addition, forward Owen Beck was loaned to his Junior team in the OHL, the Peterborough Petes.

Thirty-eight players (20 forwards, 13 defensemen and five goaltenders) remain at Habs camp, which continues on Saturday night with a preseason game against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.