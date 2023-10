TORONTO – Nick Suzuki’s overtime winner capped the Canadiens’ 5-4 comeback win over the Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Montreal and Toronto met for the third time in four nights, closing out the mini three-game series at Scotiabank Arena.

Josh Anderson levelled the game with 0:42 remaining before Suzuki sealed the deal for the visitors in the extra frame.

Jake Allen redirected 17 shots in his second preseason start.