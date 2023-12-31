MTL@TBL: What you need to know

Both teams are playing in the second game of their respective back-to-backs

cms-20231231-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – The Canadiens will wrap up 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Special teams hurt the Canadiens as they conceded a pair of power play goals that ultimately led to the Florida Panthers’ 4-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. Cole Caufield’s marker on the man advantage resulted in his ninth goal of the season. With a secondary assist, Mike Matheson is only two points away from hitting the 200-point mark. The defenseman also took part in his 500th NHL game. Jake Allen got the start for the first time since Dec. 18 and stopped 22 shots.

Recap: Canadiens at Panthers 12.30.23

2. Since it’s the second day of a back-to-back, only extras will take the ice ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Any changes to the lineup may be known during head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

3. Nick Suzuki collected a sixth point (2G, 4A) on this road trip with a primary helper on Caufield’s goal. So far in December, the 24-year-old captain has produced at a pace of over a point-per-game with 13 (4G, 9A) in 12 outings. He leads the Canadiens with 31 points in 35 games this season.

4. Two of St-Louis' former teams faced off on Saturday night, and the Rangers came out on top with a 5-1 win over the Lightning at Amalie Arena. Despite outshooting New York 35-21, Tampa’s offense generated only one goal scored by Nikita Kucherov. The 10-year NHL veteran has amassed seven points in his last five games, and currently leads the League in points with 59 in 36 games. He sits second and third in goals (25) and assists (34), respectively. The Lightning are fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 17-15-5 record (39 points).

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

