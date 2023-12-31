MTL@TBL: What you need to know

TAMPA – The Canadiens will wrap up 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Special teams hurt the Canadiens as they conceded a pair of power play goals that ultimately led to the Florida Panthers’ 4-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. Cole Caufield’s marker on the man advantage resulted in his ninth goal of the season. With a secondary assist, Mike Matheson is only two points away from hitting the 200-point mark. The defenseman also took part in his 500th NHL game. Jake Allen got the start for the first time since Dec. 18 and stopped 22 shots.