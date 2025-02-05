MTL@SJS: Game recap

SAN JOSE – When the Canadiens needed a big play, Joel Armia and Jake Evans delivered—just as they have all season.

With Montreal down a man in the final minutes of a tie game, Evans and Armia connected on a shorthanded two-on-one to lift the Habs to a 4-3 win over the Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher contributed power play goals for the Canadiens, and Alex Newhook added one at even strength as Martin St-Louis—who recorded his 100th win as an NHL head coach on Tuesday—and company snapped their losing streak in San Jose.

Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves, including a game-saving glove stop late in the third period, to seal the deal for the Habs.

For more stats, check the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.