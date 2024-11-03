MTL@PIT: Game recap

PITTSBURGH – Despite a spirited comeback effort, the Canadiens leave Pittsburgh empty-handed after a 3-1 loss to the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Sidney Crosby netted his fourth and fifth goals of the season to put the Pens up 2-0 through 40 minutes.

Christian Dvorak cut the deficit in half five minutes into the final stanza, but that was the extent of Montreal’s offense on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

