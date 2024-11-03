MTL@PIT: Game recap

Clock runs out on Canadiens in 3-1 loss to Penguins on Saturday

By Montreal Canadiens
PITTSBURGH – Despite a spirited comeback effort, the Canadiens leave Pittsburgh empty-handed after a 3-1 loss to the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Sidney Crosby netted his fourth and fifth goals of the season to put the Pens up 2-0 through 40 minutes.

Christian Dvorak cut the deficit in half five minutes into the final stanza, but that was the extent of Montreal’s offense on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault made 21 saves in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goal

P3 05:32 [1]-2 Dvorak (Heineman, Slafkovský)

MTL@PIT: Dvorak scores goal against Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh goals

P1 15:57 0-[1] Crosby (Rakell)

P2 18:40 0-[2] Crosby (Letang, Karlsson) - PPG

P3 19:15 1-[3] Lizotte (Eller) – ENG

What’s next

Montreal returns home to host the Calgary Flames on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

