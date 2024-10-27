MTL@PHI: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Flyers (2-5-1) are coming off a wild 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild—no pun intended. Philadelphia’s offense clicked on all cylinders with Sean Couturier (3), Nick Seeler, Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov all finding the back of the net in the back-and-forth battle. Despite the scoring surge, defense remains a concern for the Flyers, who have the allowed fourth-most goals in the NHL this season. Under head coach Tortorella, the team has allowed six goals on three occasions this year, with another five added on Saturday. Last season, the Flyers narrowly missed the playoffs with a 38-33-11 record.

Montreal snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre in the opening leg of this weekend’s back-to-back. Jake Evans, Kirby Dach and Joel Armia all tallied their first goals of the season, while Alex Newhook scored his second and Cole Caufield netted his seventh to seal the win. Notably, the power play struck again on Saturday, marking their seventh goal on the man advantage in eight games to start the 2024-25 campaign.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLYERS

Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to six games and boosted his season point total to nine with a primary assist on Caufield’s goal on Saturday. The Canadiens captain has found the scoresheet in each of his last two games against the Flyers and has totaled 10 points in 12 career games against the Metropolitan Division opponent.

Primeau is 2-1-1 in his career against Philadelphia, with a 1.69 goals-against-average and .948 save percentage.

The Flyers’ Konecny set single-game career highs with four assists and five points against Minnesota. Couturier’s hat trick and two assists also brought his point total to five points against the Wild, marking the first time Flyers teammates have recorded five or more points in the same regular season game since 2007. Couturier and Konecny have 16 and 12 career points against the Canadiens, respectively.

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flyers match up by the numbers: