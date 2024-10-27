MTL@PHI: What you need to know

St-Louis, Tortorella meet again as Canadiens look to complete weekend sweep in Philadelphia on Sunday

cms-20241027-mtl-phi-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

PHILADELPHIA – The Canadiens look to ride the momentum of Saturday’s 5-2 win into Philadelphia where they'll go head-to-head with the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

The one-time coach-player duo in John Tortorella and Martin St-Louis battle it out behind the benches for the seventh time in their coaching careers. St-Louis currently holds a 4-1-1 advantage.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

WHEN

Sunday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

TV & STREAMING

Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Flyers (2-5-1) are coming off a wild 7-5 win against the Minnesota Wild—no pun intended. Philadelphia’s offense clicked on all cylinders with Sean Couturier (3), Nick Seeler, Travis Konecny and Matvei Michkov all finding the back of the net in the back-and-forth battle. Despite the scoring surge, defense remains a concern for the Flyers, who have the allowed fourth-most goals in the NHL this season. Under head coach Tortorella, the team has allowed six goals on three occasions this year, with another five added on Saturday. Last season, the Flyers narrowly missed the playoffs with a 38-33-11 record.

Montreal snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre in the opening leg of this weekend’s back-to-back. Jake Evans, Kirby Dach and Joel Armia all tallied their first goals of the season, while Alex Newhook scored his second and Cole Caufield netted his seventh to seal the win. Notably, the power play struck again on Saturday, marking their seventh goal on the man advantage in eight games to start the 2024-25 campaign.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLYERS

Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to six games and boosted his season point total to nine with a primary assist on Caufield’s goal on Saturday. The Canadiens captain has found the scoresheet in each of his last two games against the Flyers and has totaled 10 points in 12 career games against the Metropolitan Division opponent.

Primeau is 2-1-1 in his career against Philadelphia, with a 1.69 goals-against-average and .948 save percentage.

The Flyers’ Konecny set single-game career highs with four assists and five points against Minnesota. Couturier’s hat trick and two assists also brought his point total to five points against the Wild, marking the first time Flyers teammates have recorded five or more points in the same regular season game since 2007. Couturier and Konecny have 16 and 12 career points against the Canadiens, respectively.

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flyers match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Flyers

3-4-1

RECORD

2-5-1

24.1%

POWER PLAY

25.8%

89.3%

PENALTY KILL

87.9%

23

GOALS FOR

23

29

GOALS AGAINST

36

Caufield (7)

GOALS

Konecny, Michkov (4)

Matheson, Suzuki (7)

ASSISTS

Konecny, Michkov (5)

Suzuki (9)

POINTS

Konecny, Michkov (9)

Guhle (+4)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Couturier, Seeler (+1)

Heineman, Slafkovský (22)

HITS

Laughton (30)

LINEUP NEWS

Cayden Primeau will lead the Canadiens onto the ice in Philadelphia, where the American netminder grew up while his dad, Keith, donned the Flyers' colors in the latter stages of his career. At the other end of the ice, expect to see Ivan Fedotov guarding the Flyers’ net in the second half of their back-to-back.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Josh Anderson, who left Saturday’s game and did not return, travelled with the team to Pennsylvania. The Canadiens did, however, announce following last night’s outing that forward Lucas Condotta was recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket. The Rocket captain will join the Habs in South Philly.

Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch Dach and David Savard’s pregame media availabilities from Philadelphia around 12:00 p.m. ET. For tonight’s official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Related Content

Pregame @ PHI: Dach

Pregame @ PHI: Savard

News Feed

Updates from morning skate – Oct. 26

STL@MTL: Game recap

STL@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 25 

Catching up with… Ivan Demidov

Updates from practice – Oct. 23

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 22

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

Updates at practice – Oct. 21 

MTL@NYI: Game recap

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 18

Logan Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

Canadiens to hold “Tribute to the Champions” ceremony on Oct. 22

LAK@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 17

LAK@MTL: What you need to know