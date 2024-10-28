MTL@PHI: Game recap

Caufield scores again, Suzuki extends point streak in 4-3 win over Flyers

20241027_MTLPHI_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
PHILADELPHIA – Weekend sweep! The Canadiens took all four points from back-to-back games this weekend with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

With Montreal’s opening marker, Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games. The 25-year-old is also on a three-game multi-point streak—a feat he’s accomplished twice before in his career.

Brendan Gallagher was credited with his third of the season, Cole Caufield scored his eighth of the campaign (tied for second in the NHL) and Jake Evans buried his second goal of in as many games in a three-goal middle frame. The Canadiens led 4-1 after two.

Philadelphia cut the lead to one in the final minutes of the game, and that’s how Sunday’s contest would end.

Cayden Primeau turned aside 23 shots in his first win of the year.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 10:42 [1]-0 Suzuki (Dach, Struble)

MTL@PHI: Suzuki scores goal against Aleksei Kolosov

P2 04:48 [2]-1 Gallagher (Mailloux, Anderson)

MTL@PHI: Gallagher scores goal against Aleksei Kolosov

P2 12:48 [3]-1 Caufield (Suzuki, Matheson) – PPG

Cole Caufield with a Powerplay Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

P2 16:01 [4]-1 Evans (Gallagher, Savard)

MTL@PHI: Evans scores goal against Aleksei Kolosov

Philadelphia goals

P1 17:24 1-[1] Sanheim (Poehling, Hathaway)

P3 17:48 4-[2] Sanheim (Farabee, Deslauriers)

P3 18:17 4-[3] Konecny (Tippett, Sanheim)

What’s next

The Canadiens head back to Montreal to host the Seattle Kraken on Halloween Night at the Bell Centre, presented by Haribo on Tuesday. Fans are encouraged to come to the game in a costume for a chance to win $500 to Tricolore Sports. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

