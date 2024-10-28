MTL@PHI: Game recap

PHILADELPHIA – Weekend sweep! The Canadiens took all four points from back-to-back games this weekend with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

With Montreal’s opening marker, Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games. The 25-year-old is also on a three-game multi-point streak—a feat he’s accomplished twice before in his career.

Brendan Gallagher was credited with his third of the season, Cole Caufield scored his eighth of the campaign (tied for second in the NHL) and Jake Evans buried his second goal of in as many games in a three-goal middle frame. The Canadiens led 4-1 after two.

Philadelphia cut the lead to one in the final minutes of the game, and that’s how Sunday’s contest would end.

Cayden Primeau turned aside 23 shots in his first win of the year.

