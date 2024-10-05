MTL@OTT: What you need to know | Preseason

MEGA 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s Mega 50/50 Raffle is back for the preseason! Each home and away game leading up to the start of the regular season will feature a new early bird prize. All tickets sold will be entered into a single grand prize jackpot, and the winning number will be drawn at the end of the home opener on October 9.

A single early bird prize remains, so buy your tickets early for more chances to win. Tonight’s prize: an autographed Saku Koivu Canadiens jersey! For more information, to see the list of prizes, or to buy your tickets, visit en.5050.canadiens.com. Fans must be 18+ and located in Quebec at the time of purchase to participate.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs are taking the scenic route to Ottawa, via Mont-Tremblant, where the team’s training camp continued Wednesday through Saturday morning. Montreal’s northern retreat was reflective of the emotions of this year’s preseason. After a calm and collected opening two games of the exhibition calendar, temperatures rose in the Canadiens recent matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Senators. For Martin St-Louis and his staff, staying healthy through Saturday night’s game is the top priority.

Montreal’s five-on-five play has been strong through their five tune up games, giving up just two goals at even strength. However, special teams remains a burden. The Habs allowed four power play goals last time out and have yet to convert on a man advantage of their own. St-Louis’ squad will look to flip the script tonight ahead of Wednesday’s season opener.

Tonight’s outing is the second of a back-to-back for the Senators, who enter Canadian Tire Centre with momentum on the heels of a 4-3 comeback win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Overall, Ottawa is 4-1-1 in the preseason, including a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER TODAY

Saturday’s lineup has yet to be announced. Head coach Martin St-Louis is expected to address the media at the hotel in Mont-Tremblant ahead of the team’s departure for the Nation’s Capital. Keep an eye on this space, or follow the Canadiens on Instagram, Threads, X and Facebook to see the full projected roster for tonight’s game later today.