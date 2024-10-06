MTL@OTT: Game recap | Preseason

Friendly reminder: the preseason does not count (also, the Habs lost on Saturday)

KANATA – The Canadiens’ preseason wrapped up with a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

However, the most important takeaway wasn’t the scoreline—it was that all 20 Montreal players finished the game healthy. On Friday, head coach Martin St-Louis emphasized the team’s health being the main concern heading into the final exhibition game; so, on that front, you could call Saturday a win for the group.

Christian Dvorak and Arber Xhekaj’s tallies were the lone source of offense for les Canadiens, who ended an emotional preparatory calendar with a record of 2-4-0.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

The Canadiens announced at 4:30 p.m. Saturday that Lucas Condotta, Brandon Gignac and William Trudeau were recalled from the Laval Rocket. All three were in the lineup in Ottawa.

Montreal goals

P1 18:45 [1]-2 Dvorak (Gallagher)

Christian Dvorak gets the Habs on the board

P3 08:44 [2]-4 Xhekaj (Guhle, Kapanen)

Arber Xhekaj fires in a one-timer

Ottawa goals

P1 00:44 0-[1] Pinto (Gregor, Amadio)

P1 05:57 0-[2] Pinto (Sanderson, Chabot) – PPG

P2 00:22 1-[3] Amadio (Zub, Pinto)

P2 04:46 1-[4] Pinto (Unassisted) – SHG

What’s next

The Canadiens open the 2024-25 regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. For tickets, click here.

