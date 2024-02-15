MTL@NYR: What you need to know

2. Speaking of Suzuki and Slafkovsky, the pair have been unstoppable since late January. As of Feb. 15, the Habs forwards are among the NHL’s top-five point leaders this month with nine and seven points so far this month, respectively. The 24-year-old captain’s two goals and assist against the Ducks extended his point streak to eight games (14 points; 7G, 7A). His offensive output garnered League-wide attention as he was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the seven-day period between Feb. 5-11. In 53 games, the center has amassed 51 points (19G, 32A). Meanwhile, his fellow linemate has collected points in six straight (9 points; 5G, 4A). Slafkovsky set a new single-game career-high with three points and tied the longest scoring streak by a teenager in franchise history set by Doug Wickenheiser (6 GP in 1980-81). The 19-year-old Slovak has recorded 27 points (11G, 16A) so far this season.

3. The Rangers are on a streak of their own after bagging their fifth consecutive win on Monday with a 2-0 victory over the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden. Three of those triumphs have come on home ice, where they own an 18-7-0 record. Igor Shesterkin’s 29-save performance allowed New York to pad their lead atop the Metropolitan Division standings (71 points; 34-16-3) and move within three points of the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins. The Habs will have to watch out for Artemi Panarin, who sits in the League’s top 10 in goals (31) and points (68). Following their meeting with Montreal, Peter Laviolette’s squad will prepare for a matchup against crosstown-rival Islanders as part of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17 and 18. The weekend affair will feature two games and four teams: the Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and Philadelphia Flyers.

4. On Wednesday, the Canadiens confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get the start in net. Brendan Gallagher has also completed his five-game suspension, so the veteran forward is set to return to the lineup imminently. Any other changes to the lineup may be known during the head coach’s pregame press conference streamed on the team’s accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.