MTL@NYR: Game recap 

Rangers score with 24 seconds left to end Canadiens third-period comeback effort on Saturday

20241130_MTLNYR_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
NEW YORK – Life isn’t always fair, and that was the case for the Canadiens on Saturday.

New York scored with 24 seconds remaining—their third power play tally of the day—to end Montreal’s third-period comeback bid in a 4-3 decision at Madison Square Garden.

Cole Caufield, Mike Matheson and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens on an afternoon where the “Deserve To Win O’Meter” tilted heavily in favor of the visitors.

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 24 of the 28 shots directed at him on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 11:47 [1]-1 Matheson (Gallagher, Slafkovsky)

MTL@NYR: Matheson scores goal against Jonathan Quick

P3 04:16 [2]-3 Caufield (Suzuki)

MTL@NYR: Caufield scores goal against Jonathan Quick

New York goals

P1 09:02 0-[1] Panarin (Fox, Zibanejad) – PPG

P1 19:56 1-[2] Trocheck (Lafrenière, Lindgren)

P2 17:03 1-[3] Zibanejad (Panarin, Fox) – PPG

P3 19:36 3-[4] Kakko (Cuylle, Jones) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens head to Boston to play in the Bruins’ Centennial Game at TD Garden on Sunday. Game time is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET but with all the pregame ceremonies happening, expect the puck to drop to around 4:15 p.m.

