MTL@NYR: Game recap 

NEW YORK – Life isn’t always fair, and that was the case for the Canadiens on Saturday.

New York scored with 24 seconds remaining—their third power play tally of the day—to end Montreal’s third-period comeback bid in a 4-3 decision at Madison Square Garden.

Cole Caufield, Mike Matheson and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens on an afternoon where the “Deserve To Win O’Meter” tilted heavily in favor of the visitors.

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 24 of the 28 shots directed at him on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.