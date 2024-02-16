MTL@NYR: Game recap

NEW YORK – The Canadiens dropped a 7-4 decision to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Cole Caufield collected three points (2G, 1A) and surpassed his career high for points in a season (45).

With a goal and an assist, Juraj Slafkovsky extended his point streak to seven games, the longest for a player 19 years or younger in Canadiens history.

Nick Suzuki tallied a helper for his ninth straight game with at least a point.

Brendan Gallagher returned to the lineup following a five-game suspension. He played alongside Michael Pezzetta and Brandon Gignac on the fourth line.

Jesse Ylönen was a healthy scratch.