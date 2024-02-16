MTL@NYR: Game recap

Cole Caufield sets new NHL career high for points in a season

NEW YORK – The Canadiens dropped a 7-4 decision to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. 

Cole Caufield collected three points (2G, 1A) and surpassed his career high for points in a season (45).  

With a goal and an assist, Juraj Slafkovsky extended his point streak to seven games, the longest for a player 19 years or younger in Canadiens history.  

Nick Suzuki tallied a helper for his ninth straight game with at least a point. 

Brendan Gallagher returned to the lineup following a five-game suspension. He played alongside Michael Pezzetta and Brandon Gignac on the fourth line.  

Jesse Ylönen was a healthy scratch.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 14:29 [1]-0 Evans (Anderson, Pearson)

Jake Evans opens the scoring

P2 16:30 [2]-4 Slafkovsky (Caufield)

Juraj Slafkovsky cuts into the lead

P3 06:53 [3]-5 Caufield (Matheson, Suzuki) - PPG

Cole Caufield deflects it in

P3 11:27 [4]-7 Caufield (Slafkovsky, Guhle)

Cole Caufield scores his second

New York goals

P2 11:09 1-[1] Kreider (Zibanejad, Trouba)

P2 12:27 1-[2] Cuylle (Lindgren, Fox)

P2 14:43 1-[3] Zibanejad (Fox, Panarin) - SHG

P2 15:19 1-[4] Kreider (Panarin, Fox) - PPG

P3 04:23 2-[5] Trocheck (Panarin, Schneider)

P3 07:59 3-[6] Kreider (Zibanejad, Vesey)

P3 09:56 3-[7] Kakko (Fox, Cuylle)

What’s next

The Canadiens return home for a game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

