MTL@NSH: What you need to know

2. Meanwhile, the Predators extended their win streak to a whopping eight games with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on home ice on Saturday. The W allowed them to tie the second-longest winning streak in Club history established during the 2005-06 season. Andrew Brunette’s contingent will be looking to break the franchise record of 10 consecutive wins previously reached during the 2017-18 campaign. Currently, they rank fourth in the Central Division with 72 points (35-25-2).

3. Following a day off, the team held an hour-long practice at the Predators’ arena. Twenty-three players took to the ice, while Juraj Slafkovsky – who played his 100th-career NHL game on Saturday – benefitted from a therapy day. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will get his 21st start of the season. Any further changes to the lineup may be known during his pregame press conference streamed live on the Canadiens’ social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and X).

4. For the third time this season, the Habs are on the road for at least four games. The first stretch in away arenas took place from Nov. 18 to 29, 2023, and the second from Dec. 18, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024. The team holds a record of 6-5-3 (including games played on Feb. 29 and Mar. 2) during these long stretches on the road. Montreal’s contingent will look to add more wins tonight in Nashville and in Carolina.

5. Game time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch the action on TV on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.