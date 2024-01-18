MTL@NJD: Game recap

Joshua Roy scores 1st NHL goal to help Habs to 3-2 win over the Devils

20240117_MTLNJD_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

NEWARK – Cole Caufield’s game-winning goal with 4:31 on the clock powered the Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Montreal held a 2-0 lead through two periods of play courtesy of Juraj Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy, who scored his first career NHL goal against the Devils. According to Sportsnet Stats, Slafkovsky and Roy became the first Canadiens duo 20 years old or younger to score in the same road game since Brendan Gallagher and Alex Galchenyuk in April of 2013.

Coming out of the intermission, the Devils struck twice in less than a minute to regain even ground, but Caufield responded for the Habs in the late stages to deliver the Canadiens’ 10th road win of the season.

Samuel Montembeault made 28 saves on the night, to earn his 10th victory of the campaign.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:48 [1]-0 Slafkovsky (Caufield)

Juraj Slafkovsky opens the scoring

P2 14:45 [2]-0 Roy (Monahan, Armia)

P3 15:29 [3]-2 Caufield (Monahan, Harris)

Cole Caufield gives the Habs the lead

New Jersey goals

P3 00:47 2-[1] Hughes (Hischier, Meier) – PPG

P3 01:37 2-[2] Holtz (Nemec, Mercer) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens head to the Canada’s capital to open their three-game season series with the Senators at Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

