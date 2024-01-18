MTL@NJD: Game recap

NEWARK – Cole Caufield’s game-winning goal with 4:31 on the clock powered the Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Montreal held a 2-0 lead through two periods of play courtesy of Juraj Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy, who scored his first career NHL goal against the Devils. According to Sportsnet Stats, Slafkovsky and Roy became the first Canadiens duo 20 years old or younger to score in the same road game since Brendan Gallagher and Alex Galchenyuk in April of 2013.

Coming out of the intermission, the Devils struck twice in less than a minute to regain even ground, but Caufield responded for the Habs in the late stages to deliver the Canadiens’ 10th road win of the season.

Samuel Montembeault made 28 saves on the night, to earn his 10th victory of the campaign.

