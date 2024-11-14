MTL@MIN: What you need to know

SAINT PAUL – The Canadiens search for their first win in Minnesota since 2011, as they battle it out with the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
Habs round out road trip in Twin Cities against Kaprizov, Wild
SAINT PAUL – The Canadiens search for their first win in Minnesota since 2011, as they battle it out with the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
WHEN
Thursday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens head to the North Star State with some much-needed momentum—both individually and for the team as a whole. Their 7-5 win over Buffalo on Monday snapped a six-game skid and saw multiple players, including Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Juraj Slafkovský and Nick Suzuki, break out of slumps with multi-point efforts. While the Canadiens have made it through the storm, they aren’t out of the clouds just yet. Tonight, Martin St-Louis’ club enters a building where the Canadiens haven’t won since 2011. The team came close to ending that streak last season, but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Wild, as part of their 9-6-1 record against Central Division opponents in 2023-24.
Minnesota enters Thursday’s matchup 10-2-3—an for a team that missed the playoffs just one year ago. The Wild have claimed signature wins against some of the league’s top teams in Florida, Tampa Bay (2) and Toronto, but have dropped unexpected points to Philadelphia and Chicago, as recent as Sunday. Beyond Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota’s numbers—both as a team and individually—won’t lift you out of your seats. However, a steady, balanced lineup anchored by Filip Gustavsson in net, Brock Faber at the back and Kaprizov up front have propelled the Wild to third in the NHL standings, a spot they’ll look to maintain until April.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 14 @ MIN:
Jan. 30 vs. MIN:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Habs fan hope Slafkovský’s three primary assists in Buffalo are the key to unlocking last season’s version of the Slovak. The 2022 first-overall pick would be the first to admit he hasn’t played to his potential this year, but Slafkovský’s dominant performance against the Sabres might be the confidence boost the 20-year-old needs to turn the corner.
Beating the Wild starts—and on some nights ends—with shutting down Kaprizov. Many Minnesota fans would argue, with good reason, the 27-year-old has been the best player in the NHL this season with 28 points in just 15 games. Limiting Kaprizov would significantly increase the Habs’ chances at coming out on top on Thursday.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WILD
Here’s how the Canadiens and Wild match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Wild
5-9-2
RECORD
10-2-3
23.2%
POWER PLAY
20.8%
80.4%
PENALTY KILL
75.0%
2.88
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.53
4.13
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.53
Caufield (12)
GOALS
Boldy, Kaprizov (9)
Suzuki (11)
ASSISTS
Kaprizov (19)
Suzuki (17)
POINTS
Kaprizov (28)
Slafkovský (0)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Kaprizov (+14)
Anderson (39)
HITS
Foligno (55)
LINEUP NEWS
Samuel Montembeault will start for Montreal in Saint Paul. The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, meaning Martin St-Louis and select players will address the media from the hotel ahead of the game. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.