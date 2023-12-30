MTL@FLA: What you need to know

Mike Matheson is set to play in his 500th career NHL game against his former team

cms-20231230-mtl-fla-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

SUNRISE – The Canadiens are in the Sunshine State for a pair of games this weekend, starting with a contest against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.  

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

1. The Canadiens fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday. Sean Monahan registered his 500th career NHL point with an assist on Mike Matheson’s game-tying goal in the opening frame. Mitchell Stephens and Josh Anderson also found the back of the net. Cayden Primeau made 26 saves in a second consecutive start.

Recap: Canadiens at Hurricanes 12.28.23

2. The team will not hold a morning skate ahead of their tilt with the Cats but did take the ice on Friday at the Florida Panthers IceDen in preparation for tonight’s game. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jake Allen will face the Panthers.

3. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Mike Matheson; the 29-year-old defenseman is expected to play in his 500th career NHL game against the team that drafted him 23rd overall in 2012. He took part in five seasons with the Panthers before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020. In 499 games, the Pointe-Claire, QC, native has recorded 63 goals and 134 assists. He is only three points shy of 200 career NHL points.

4. The Panthers staved off a New York Rangers comeback attempt to win it 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday. Head coach Paul Maurice was able to count on his top-three scorers for offense as Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, and Carter Verhaeghe combined for a total of seven points (3G, 4A). Reinhart ranks fourth in goals (23) and 10th in points (44) when factoring for games played. Florida occupies the second spot in the Atlantic Division with 44 points (21-12-2) and has won six of their last 10 games.

5. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena. Watch the game on Citytv, TVA Sports or Sportsnet East, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29 

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 29 
MTL@CAR: Game recap

MTL@CAR: Game recap
Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 

Harris activated off IR, Heineman loaned to Laval 
MTL@CAR: What you need to know

MTL@CAR: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Dec. 27

Updates from practice - Dec. 27
World Juniors: What you need to know

World Juniors: What you need to know
MTL@CHI: Game recap

MTL@CHI: Game recap
RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans

RBC and the Canadiens welcome new fans
Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game

Canadiens share “Youppi!’s Holiday Party” web game
MTL@CHI: What you need to know

MTL@CHI: What you need to know
MTL@MIN: Game recap

MTL@MIN: Game recap
Together To Play: Helping kids get involved in hockey 

Together To Play: Helping kids get involved in hockey 
MTL@MIN: What you need to know

MTL@MIN: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 20

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 20
MTL@WPG: Game recap

MTL@WPG: Game recap
CH Weekly: Holiday edition – Dec. 18 to 31

CH Weekly: Holiday edition – Dec. 18 to 31
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 18

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 18
MTL@WPG: What you need to know

MTL@WPG: What you need to know