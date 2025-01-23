MTL@DET: What you need to know

Dvorak, Gallagher and Laine to hit career milestones in divisional matchup in Hockeytown

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT – Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine are set to reach significant career milestones when the Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Dvorak and Laine will skate in their 500th career game, while Gallagher is set to suit up for his 800th NHL matchup.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN

Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens (13-3-1 in their last 17 games) climbed back from a 2-0 deficit to earn their seventh win of January on Tuesday. That alone is impressive, but what’s even more telling is that Montreal trailed at some point in all seven of those come-from-behind victories—a testament to their character and never-say-die mentality. For the sake of your blood pressure and mine, a comfortable win—like the Canadiens 5-1 rout of the Red Wings on December 21—would be a welcome change. However, in the thick of the Eastern Conference standings, Habs fans will take the points however they come. And with two more points at stake tonight, Montreal will look to secure yet another win to the good in an all-important divisional matchup in Detroit.

The Red Wings made a major personnel change since last time the Canadiens saw them—this one behind the bench. Head coach Derek Lalonde was dismissed on December 26, with Todd McLellan stepping in as his replacement. Under McLellan, Detroit is 8-4-1 with a power play operating at a league-high 41.9% efficiency rate. Lately, though, the Wings have struggled. They’re currently mired in a three-game losing streak and have scored just three goals over that stretch. Rapidly losing ground in the playoff picture, expect a desperate Detroit team to show up to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday looking to get back on track.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 20 @ DET: 4-3 MTL

Dec. 21 vs. DET: 5-1 MTL

Jan. 23 @ DET:

Apr. 8 vs. DET:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Let it be the milestone men for Montreal. Dvorak, Gallagher and Laine have combined for seven points over the Canadiens’ last two games, with each scoring in Sunday’s win over the Rangers. Together, the trio has already totaled three goals against Detroit this season, and they’ll look to add to that count on Thursday.

For whatever reason, the net looks twice its size for Joe Veleno when he faces the Canadiens. The West Island native, typically quiet offensively, has lit the lamp in five of his last seven appearances against his hometown team, including both matchups this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-WINGS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Red Wings match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Red Wings

24-19-4

RECORD

21-21-5

20.8%

POWER PLAY

28.4%

81.7%

PENALTY KILL

68.1%

3.04

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.79

3.30

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.23

Caufield (24)

GOALS

Larkin (20)

Hutson (36)

ASSISTS

Raymond (32)

Suzuki (47)

POINTS

Raymond (51)

Evans (+9)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Edvinsson (+8)

Xhekaj (109)

HITS

Seider (128)

LINEUP NEWS

Samuel Montembeault has been confirmed as the Canadiens starting netminder in Detroit. The team also announced on Wednesday that forward Owen Beck was reassigned to the Laval Rocket, indicating that Michael Pezzetta is likely to re-enter the lineup against the Wings.

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. St-Louis and select players will be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

