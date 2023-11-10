MTL@DET: Game recap

DETROIT – The Canadiens snapped their losing streak on Thursday night in Detroit, beating the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena.

Mike Matheson opened the scoring with his third of the season in what would become a three-point night, while Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in a second straight game. Sean Monahan extended his point streak to seven games. Cole Caufield sent it home with a power-play goal of his own in overtime.

Cayden Primeau made his second start of the season and his first since October 24 versus New Jersey. He made 27 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster