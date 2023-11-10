News Feed

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MTL@STL: Game recap

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

MTL@ARI: Game recap

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

MTL@ARI: What you need to know

MTL@DET: Game recap

Habs snap losing streak, beat Wings in Detroit on Thursday

20231109_MTLDET_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT – The Canadiens snapped their losing streak on Thursday night in Detroit, beating the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena.

Mike Matheson opened the scoring with his third of the season in what would become a three-point night, while Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in a second straight game. Sean Monahan extended his point streak to seven games. Cole Caufield sent it home with a power-play goal of his own in overtime.

Cayden Primeau made his second start of the season and his first since October 24 versus New Jersey. He made 27 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 07:02 [1]-0 Matheson (Newhook)

Mike Matheson opens the scoring

P3 00:26 [2]-1 Suzuki (Matheson, Monahan) – PPG

Nick Suzuki scores a power-play goal

OT 04:16 [3]-2 Caufield (Matheson, Suzuki) – PPG

Cole Caufield nets overtime winner

Detroit goals

P2 16:44 1-[1] Fischer (Rasmussen, Chiarot)

P3 06:06 2-[2] Compher (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens fly home immediately following the game. They’re scheduled to practice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday in preparation for their weekend back-to-back against the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. For tickets to those games, click here and here.