MTL@DET: Game recap 

Habs engine stalls in Motor City

20250123_MTLDET_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

DETROIT – By the time the Canadiens found their footing, the damage was already done.

Montreal conceded three times without scoring to start the game and fell 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle provided the offense for the visitors, whose record over the last 18 games now reads 13-4-1.

It was a night of milestones for the Canadiens, with Christian Dvorak, Patrik Laine and Brendan Gallagher, playing in their 500, 500 and 800th career games, respectively. Each of them registered an assist in Motown.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 05:29 [1]-3 Dach (Dvorak, Gallagher)

MTL@DET: Dach scores goal against Cam Talbot

P2 11:06 [2]-4 Guhle (Laine, Dach)

MTL@DET: Guhle scores goal against Cam Talbot

Detroit goals

P1 13:00 0-[1] Berggren (Larkin)

P1 19:56 0-[2] DeBrincat (Raymond, Seider)

P2 04:25 0-[3] Copp (Edvinsson) – SHG

P2 07:50 1-[4] Larkin (Tarasenko, Seider) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens head home to host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

News Feed

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Jan. 22

Owen Beck loaned to Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 21

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Beck shining bright in pro rookie season

NYR@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Marcel Bonin

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

NHL announces Canadiens Quarter-Century Team

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@DAL: Game recap

MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@UTA: Game recap

A 15th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink unveiled in Quebec City