MTL@DET: Game recap 

DETROIT – By the time the Canadiens found their footing, the damage was already done.

Montreal conceded three times without scoring to start the game and fell 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle provided the offense for the visitors, whose record over the last 18 games now reads 13-4-1.

It was a night of milestones for the Canadiens, with Christian Dvorak, Patrik Laine and Brendan Gallagher, playing in their 500, 500 and 800th career games, respectively. Each of them registered an assist in Motown.

