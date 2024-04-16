MTL@DET: Game recap

The 20-year-old defenseman made his mark early, earning the primary assist on Brendan Gallagher’s opening goal. Promptly, Justin Barron doubled Montreal’s lead. The Red Wings had their say not two minutes later, however, making the score 2-1 at the break.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Gallagher padded the visitors’ lead in the second before J.T. Compher, again, cut into the deficit with his second of the night. Jake Evans had three assists for Montreal, who led 4-2 through 40 minutes of play.

Alex DeBrincat scored in the third and Lucas Raymond found the equalizer late to force overtime.

Raymond ended it at 4:35 of the extra frame.

Samuel Montembeault made 29 saves in the loss.

