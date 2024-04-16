MTL@DET: Game recap

Habs suffer third consecutive overtime/shootout loss, end road trip with three out of six points

20240415_MTLDET_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond tied the game late in regulation and ended it in the dying stages of overtime to send the Red Wings to a 5-4 win over the Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Monday was anything but an ordinary game in April for the Habs, who welcomed Lane Hutson to the lineup for his NHL debut in his home state of Michigan.

The 20-year-old defenseman made his mark early, earning the primary assist on Brendan Gallagher’s opening goal. Promptly, Justin Barron doubled Montreal’s lead. The Red Wings had their say not two minutes later, however, making the score 2-1 at the break.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Gallagher padded the visitors’ lead in the second before J.T. Compher, again, cut into the deficit with his second of the night. Jake Evans had three assists for Montreal, who led 4-2 through 40 minutes of play.

Alex DeBrincat scored in the third and Lucas Raymond found the equalizer late to force overtime.

Raymond ended it at 4:35 of the extra frame.

Samuel Montembeault made 29 saves in the loss.

For more stats, check out the NHL's Gamecenter summary

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 04:25 [1]-0 Gallagher (Hutson, Savard)

Brendan Gallagher scores on the backhand

P1 06:15 [2]-0 Barron (Anderson, Evans)

Justin Barron joins the rush

P2 05:15 [3]-1 Harvey-Pinard (Evans, Kovacevic)

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard with the smooth finish

P2 15:25 [4]-1 Gallagher (Evans)

Brendan Gallagher scores his second

Detroit goals

P1 08:11 2-[1] Compher (DeBrincat, Chiarot) 

P2 15:59 4-[2] Compher (Perron, Kane)

P3 10:38 4-[3] DeBrincat (Gostisbehere, Maatta)

P3 18:43 4-[4] Raymond (Perron, Gostisbehere)

OT 04:35 4-[5] Raymond (Larkin, Gostisbehere)

What’s next

The Canadiens headed home immediately after Monday’s game for Tuesday’s season finale against the Red Wings at the Bell Centre. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Fan Appreciation Night in Montreal. For tickets, click here.

