MTL@COL: Game recap

DENVER – And breathe… The Canadiens defied all odds late in Saturday’s outing, tying the game with 6:35 remaining and completing the comeback in a shootout to beat the red-hot Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Ball Arena.

Down by a goal but pouring on the pressure, Cole Caufield accepted a feed from Nick Suzuki on a 2-on-1 and made no mistake for his 21st of the season to force the extra frame.

After five minutes of overtime solved nothing, a shootout was required. Caufield provided the Habs the advantage in the skills competition and after Jakub Dobes stopped both Avs shooters, Kirby Dach sealed the deal, sending the winner past MacKenzie Blackwood.

Dobes was excellent in his second-career start, stopping 22 shots, including a series of timely saves late in regulation.

Montreal head home with eight of a possible 10 points from their holiday road trip.

