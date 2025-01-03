MTL@CHI: What you need to know

Dach brothers face off, Hutson makes hometown debut as Habs chase fourth straight win

By Montreal Canadiens
CHICAGO – It’ll be Kirby Dach vs. Colton Dach and the Canadiens vs. the Blackhawks at United Center on Friday as Montreal looks for their fourth consecutive win in the penultimate game of the team’s season-long road trip.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

WHEN

Friday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

United Center – Chicago, IL

TV & STREAMING

TSN2, RDS

RADIO

TSN 690, 98.5 FM

STATISTICS

TEAM COMPARISONS

What more can be said about Martin St-Louis’ group right now? The Canadiens are playing mature, connected hockey, and the results speak for themselves: three straight wins, a 9-5-0 record since the start of December, and a stretch that has seen the gap for the final wildcard spot shrink from eight points to just three. With a little more than half the season still left to play, the Habs will look to tighten the gap even more by securing another two points Friday in Chicago.

2024-25 has not been kind to the Blackhawks. Chicago sits in the basement of the NHL’s standings, but that was mostly to be expected for a Hawks team still in the early stages of a rebuild. One area where the Original Six club are succeeding is on special teams. Anders Sorensens’ team ranks fourth on the penalty kill and 12th on the power play, but on most nights, it hasn’t been enough. Currently mired in a five-game losing streak, the Blackhawks will be keen to turn things around in front of their fans, especially after, in Connor Bedard’s words, “laying an egg” in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues at the Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 3 @ CHI:

Apr. 14 vs. CHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Naturally, the spotlight falls on the Dach brothers.

Colton is expected to make his NHL debut on Friday. The 21-year-old (turning 22 tomorrow!), who participated in line rushes at Blackhawks practice on Thursday, has posted an impressive 25 points in 30 games with the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League this year. Meanwhile. Kirby is hitting his stride for the Habs with three goals in his last three games, including the decisive tally in Montreal’s 3-2 comeback win over Vegas on New Year’s Eve. Tonight, big bro will look to crash little bro’s debut party in true sibling fashion.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-HAWKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Blackhawks match up by the numbers:

Canadiens

📈

Blackhawks

17-17-3

RECORD

12-24-2

21.4%

POWER PLAY

23.5%

82.7%

PENALTY KILL

84.1%

3.03

GOALS FOR/GAME

2.50

3.41

GOALS AGAINST/GAME

3.39

Caufield (19)

GOALS

Bertuzzi (12)

Suzuki (25)

ASSISTS

Bedard (23)

Suzuki (36)

POINTS

Bedard (33)

Evans (+6)

+/- DIFFERENTIAL

Mikheyev (+2)

Anderson (88)

HITS

Foligno (103)

LINEUP NEWS

Samuel Montembeault has been confirmed as the Canadiens starting goalie in Chicago.

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Friday. St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media around 12:45 p.m. ET. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.

