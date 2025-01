CHICAGO – Cole Caufield scored his 20th goal of the season, but the Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

Emil Heineman provided the balance of Montreal’s offense, batting home his 10th of the campaign near the midway point of the third period.

Friday’s setback – during which the Habs outshot the Hawks 40-26 – marked Montreal’s first loss of their annual holiday road trip.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster