BUFFALO – Live Habs hockey was finally back on Friday.

In a game streamed across Canadiens platforms online, Habs rookies hit the ice for the first time this preseason to take on their Sabres counterparts at the 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. Three different goalscorers found the back of the net for Montreal in a back-and-forth affair which the hosts eventually took 6-3. Jakub Dobes faced 27 shots on the night – including 13 in the opening frame alone – making 21 saves.

Roster