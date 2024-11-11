MTL@BUF: Game recap

Canadiens outlast Sabres, snap losing streak in Monday matinee thriller

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BUFFALO – Cole Caufield’s go-ahead goal at 12:58 of the third period proved to be the game-winner, lifting the Canadiens over the Buffalo Sabres 7-5 at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Josh Anderson opened the scoring on a breakaway, Caufield deposited a power play marker, and Nick Suzuki struck twice in quick succession in the second period to put the Habs up 4-3 heading into the third.

Buffalo surged ahead 5-4 early in the final frame, but Emil Heineman leveled it at 10:50. Caufield then put the Canadiens back in front with another power play goal, and Christian Dvorak sealed the deal with an empty-net marker, making it a 7-5 final.

Here are some notable numbers from Monday’s game in Buffalo:

  • Suzuki recorded four points, including the 300th of his NHL career. He became the fourth-fastest Hab in the last 35 years to reach that mark.
  • Caufield netted his 11th and 12th goals of the season to take the league lead in that department.
  • Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovský registered multi-point efforts with assists on both of Suzuki’s goals.
  • Brendan Gallagher extended his point streak to four games with a helper on Anderson’s opening marker.
  • Lane Hutson contributed a pair of helpers, upping his total to 10 in his rookie season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 04:14 [1]-0 Anderson (Dvorak, Gallagher)

P2 05:26 [2]-1 Caufield (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

P2 19:13 [3]-3 Suzuki (Slafkovský, Dach)

P2 19:35 [3]-3 Suzuki (Slafkovský, Dach)

P3 10:50 [5]-5 Heineman (Hutson, Armia)

P3 12:58 [6]-5 Caufield (Slafkovský, Matheson) – PPG

P3 19:11 [7]-5 Dvorak (Anderson, Suzuki) – ENG

Buffalo goals

P1 04:42 1-[1] Thompson (Tuch, Luukkonen)

P2 05:45 2-[2] Cozens (Dahlin, Tuch)

P2 06:44 2-[3] Krebs (Byram, Power)

P3 01:58 4-[4] Dahlin (Cozens) – PPG

P3 03:51 4-[5] Peterka (Power)

What’s next

The Habs will use Monday’s early game as an opportunity to make a brief stop in Montreal, breaking up their four-game road trip, before flying to Minnesota. They will take on the Wild at Xcel Energy Center at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

