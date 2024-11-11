MTL@BUF: Game recap

BUFFALO – Cole Caufield’s go-ahead goal at 12:58 of the third period proved to be the game-winner, lifting the Canadiens over the Buffalo Sabres 7-5 at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Josh Anderson opened the scoring on a breakaway, Caufield deposited a power play marker, and Nick Suzuki struck twice in quick succession in the second period to put the Habs up 4-3 heading into the third.

Buffalo surged ahead 5-4 early in the final frame, but Emil Heineman leveled it at 10:50. Caufield then put the Canadiens back in front with another power play goal, and Christian Dvorak sealed the deal with an empty-net marker, making it a 7-5 final.

Here are some notable numbers from Monday’s game in Buffalo:

Suzuki recorded four points, including the 300 th of his NHL career. He became the fourth-fastest Hab in the last 35 years to reach that mark.

of his NHL career. He became the fourth-fastest Hab in the last 35 years to reach that mark. Caufield netted his 11 th and 12 th goals of the season to take the league lead in that department.

and 12 goals of the season to take the league lead in that department. Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovský registered multi-point efforts with assists on both of Suzuki’s goals.

Brendan Gallagher extended his point streak to four games with a helper on Anderson’s opening marker.

Lane Hutson contributed a pair of helpers, upping his total to 10 in his rookie season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.