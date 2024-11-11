MTL@BUF: Game recap

BUFFALO – Cole Caufield’s go-ahead goal at 12:58 of the third period proved to be the game-winner, lifting the Canadiens over the Buffalo Sabres 7-5 at KeyBank Center on Monday.
Josh Anderson opened the scoring on a breakaway, Caufield deposited a power play marker, and Nick Suzuki struck twice in quick succession in the second period to put the Habs up 4-3 heading into the third.
Buffalo surged ahead 5-4 early in the final frame, but Emil Heineman leveled it at 10:50. Caufield then put the Canadiens back in front with another power play goal, and Christian Dvorak sealed the deal with an empty-net marker, making it a 7-5 final.
Here are some notable numbers from Monday’s game in Buffalo:
- Suzuki recorded four points, including the 300th of his NHL career. He became the fourth-fastest Hab in the last 35 years to reach that mark.
- Caufield netted his 11th and 12th goals of the season to take the league lead in that department.
- Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovský registered multi-point efforts with assists on both of Suzuki’s goals.
- Brendan Gallagher extended his point streak to four games with a helper on Anderson’s opening marker.
- Lane Hutson contributed a pair of helpers, upping his total to 10 in his rookie season.
