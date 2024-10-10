MTL@BOS: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs opened the new campaign with a nervy, 1-0 shutout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. Samuel Montembeault was perfect in the win, stopping all 48 shots he faced (an NHL record for most saves in a season-opening shutout), and Cole Caufield netted his first goal of the season en route to victory.

Boston launched their season with a rematch of last year’s Atlantic Division Finals against the Florida Panthers. Like last year’s series, it was the Stanley Cup Champions escaping victorious, claiming a 6-4 win over the Bruins. Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and David Pastrňák lit the lamp for the B’s.

New to the Bruins this season are Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov—both who came over from the Vancouver Canucks in the offseason. The pair, who also played for the Calgary Flames in 2023-24, posted 44 and 20 points in 75 games, respectively.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BRUINS

Caufield’s 150th career point on Wednesday was also the American forward’s 16th career game-winning goal. Only four other players have recorded more goals of that sort before the age of 24 in Canadiens history.

Brad Marchand is one goal shy of tying Rick Middleton for the fourth-most in Bruins’ franchise history. The B’s captain hit the back of the net 29 times in 82 appearances last year and has totaled 17 goals in 54 games against the Canadiens over 15 NHL seasons.

Here’s how the Canadiens and Bruins match up by the numbers: