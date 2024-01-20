MTL@BOS: What you need to know

2. The Bruins are in pursuit of a four-game winning streak when they take to the ice at TD Garden on Saturday night. Boston made it three in a row on Thursday, thanks to David Pastrnak’s hat-trick that lifted the B’s 5-2 over the Colorado Avalanche. The Czech forward paces the Boston offense with 64 points, followed by Brad Marchand (41) and Charlie Coyle (34) who round out the top three. Jeremy Swayman, who, along with Pastrnak, will be teamed up with Nick Suzuki at the upcoming 2024 All-Star Game, has started each of the Bruins’ last four games and owns a 14-3-7 record on the season. Jim Montgomery’s contingent ranks atop the Eastern Conference with 63 points at 27-8-9, just one point behind the Vancouver Canucks for the League lead.

3. The Habs and Bruins, a rivalry that dates back to 1924, will meet for the 760th time in the regular season on Saturday. Montreal leads the all-time series 364-281-103-11 (W-L-T-OTL), but the 2023-24 edition of the series is tied at one apiece, with each team having defended home ice in November. The Habs earned a 3-2 overtime at the Bell Centre on Nov. 11, before the Bruins redeemed themselves one week later with a 5-2 triumph at The Garden. Tonight’s matchup is the third of four this season. The long-time rivals will face off once more north of the border on March 14.

4. The bleu-blanc-rouge will hit the ice in preparation for Saturday’s game at 10:30 a.m. ET. Any changes to the lineup against the Bruins may be known during the St-Louis' pregame press conference. Fans can tune in on the Canadiens’ accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

5. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Habs fans can catch the action on CBC, Citytv and TVA Sports, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.