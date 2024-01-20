MTL@BOS: What you need to know

BOSTON – The Canadiens renew their storied rivalry with the Bruins as they round out their three-game road trip at TD Garden on Saturday night.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. Martin St-Louis’ troops let one slip by in the Nation’s capital on Thursday, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens looked to build off Wednesday’s road win against the Devils, but the Sens had different plans at Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal conceded twice in the opening frame to allow Ottawa the momentum, but Cole Caufield responded (his fourth in four games) to cut the home team’s lead in half heading into the intermission. That was as close as the visitors would get, however, as the Sens pulled away in the second and third periods with four unanswered goals en route to the victory. Michael Pezzetta found the back of the net with less than five minutes remaining for the bleu-blanc-rouge but the result remained in favor of the Senators. Cayden Primeau made 31 saves in the loss.