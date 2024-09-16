Molson: 'They're building something great and it’s going to be fun for many years'

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC – The Habs' season kicked off with the annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Canadiens Children’s Foundation, giving the team the chance to officially come together for the first time in 2024-25.

The tournament was also an opportunity for management and players to reunite with the media and give their thoughts on what happened this offseason and on the campaign to come. Here are some highlights from their respective media availabilities:

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Geoff Molson on the progress of the rebuild:

The biggest thing I’ve learned is that our fans wanted this and they’re entirely behind this rebuild, because they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was hard to make that decision, because I didn’t know how the fans were going to react. I see the excitement. We had two Prospect [Showdown] games over the weekend, and both were sold out; I don’t think that’s ever happened. That’s a sign that our fans can’t wait to see these young guys on the ice. I’d say that’s probably the biggest learning. The second is patience. [...] I need to have patience with the management team, because they are building something great and it’s going to be fun for many years for all of us.

We have a plan, we’re in year three of the plan and I’m very satisfied with the work done by everyone in management, including Jeff [Gorton], Kent [Hughes], and Martin [St-Louis], and I have no doubt it’ll continue.