Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Mitchell Stephens has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Stephens, 26, has totaled 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 16 games with the Rocket this season. Last year, the Peterborough, ON native tallied 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 68 outings with the Habs’ affiliate.

The 33rd overall pick in 2015 has played in 72 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings but has yet to make his debut with the Canadiens.

Stephens re-signed with Montreal in the summer, agreeing to a one-year, two-way contract on July 10, 2023.