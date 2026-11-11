MIN@MTL: Game recap

Montreal extends point streak to 11 games in OT loss to Minnesota

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The end of Tuesday’s game was not so Minnesota nice for Habs fans.

Cole Caufield was assessed a minor penalty in the last minute of regulation, and the Wild capitalized on the man advantage in overtime, outlasting the Canadiens 2-1 at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki tied the contest with 1:38 remaining, forcing the extra period and extending the Habs’ point streak to 11 games (8-0-3).

Jacob Fowler made 22 saves against the Western Conference-leading Wild on Tuesday. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Celebrating Carey Price

In honor of Carey Price’s Hall of Fame induction, a pregame ceremony for the former Habs netminder was held at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Roster

Montreal goal

P3 18:22 1-[1] Suzuki (Caufield, Hutson)

MIN@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Jesper Wallstedt

Minnesota goals 

P3 02:53 [1]-0 Brink (Unassisted)

OT 00:18 [2]-1 Kaprizov (Boldy, Hughes) – PPG   

What’s next 

The Habs battle the Bruins in Boston on Thursday. Puck drop at TD Garden is set for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

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