MIN@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The end of Tuesday’s game was not so Minnesota nice for Habs fans.

Cole Caufield was assessed a minor penalty in the last minute of regulation, and the Wild capitalized on the man advantage in overtime, outlasting the Canadiens 2-1 at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki tied the contest with 1:38 remaining, forcing the extra period and extending the Habs’ point streak to 11 games (8-0-3).

Jacob Fowler made 22 saves against the Western Conference-leading Wild on Tuesday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Celebrating Carey Price

In honor of Carey Price’s Hall of Fame induction, a pregame ceremony for the former Habs netminder was held at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.