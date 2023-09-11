Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that Mike Matheson has been named an alternate captain to Nick Suzuki. The decision was taken by the Club’s hockey management. Brendan Gallagher retains his title of alternate captain.

Matheson, 29, led the team's defensemen with 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 48 games last season. The 6-foot-2, 195 lb defenseman also set single-season personal bests with his 26 assists, 34 points, nine power play points and an average ice time of 24:27.

In eight NHL seasons, the Pointe-Claire, QC native has totaled 172 points (57 goals, 115 assists) in 465 games with the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canadiens.

Selected in the first round (23rd overall) by the Panthers in 2012, Matheson was acquired from the Penguins along with a draft pick in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling on July 16, 2022.