CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Canadiens go country at LASSO

Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert

Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24

Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades

youppi parties at ilesoniq 2023

Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards

The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex

Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick traded to Pittsburgh

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

He joins Brendan Gallagher, who retains his title of co-alternate captain to Nick Suzuki

LAVAL-SUR-LE-LAC – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that Mike Matheson has been named an alternate captain to Nick Suzuki. The decision was taken by the Club’s hockey management. Brendan Gallagher retains his title of alternate captain. 

Matheson, 29, led the team's defensemen with 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 48 games last season. The 6-foot-2, 195 lb defenseman also set single-season personal bests with his 26 assists, 34 points, nine power play points and an average ice time of 24:27. 

 In eight NHL seasons, the Pointe-Claire, QC native has totaled 172 points (57 goals, 115 assists) in 465 games with the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canadiens. 

 Selected in the first round (23rd overall) by the Panthers in 2012, Matheson was acquired from the Penguins along with a draft pick in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling on July 16, 2022.