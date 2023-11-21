Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens recalled defenseman Mattias Norlinder from the AHL’s Laval Rocket on Tuesday.

The move comes as the team announced earlier in the day that defenseman Jordan Harris will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. He has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Norlinder has registered a goal and an assist in 14 games with the team’s AHL affiliate this season. In 87 games with the Rocket, the blue-liner has totaled 23 points (four goals, 19 assists).

A native of Kramfors, SWE, the 23-year-old made his debut with the Canadiens during the 2021-22 campaign. He recorded an assist and posted a plus-2 differential in six games with the Club.