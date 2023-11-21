News Feed

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 17

VGK@MTL: Game recap

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 15

CGY@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 14

CGY@MTL: What you need to know

Pierre Turgeon ‘thankful’ for Hall of Fame career  

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Jordan Harris has been placed on injured reserve

ANAHEIM – The Canadiens recalled defenseman Mattias Norlinder from the AHL’s Laval Rocket on Tuesday.

The move comes as the team announced earlier in the day that defenseman Jordan Harris will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. He has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Norlinder has registered a goal and an assist in 14 games with the team’s AHL affiliate this season. In 87 games with the Rocket, the blue-liner has totaled 23 points (four goals, 19 assists).

A native of Kramfors, SWE, the 23-year-old made his debut with the Canadiens during the 2021-22 campaign. He recorded an assist and posted a plus-2 differential in six games with the Club.